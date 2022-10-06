Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

