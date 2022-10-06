Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Up 3%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.95. 4,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Global X China Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Get Global X China Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 26.16% of Global X China Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.