Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Up 3%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.95. 4,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
Global X China Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 26.16% of Global X China Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
