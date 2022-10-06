Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Trimmed by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises approximately 3.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.59% of Globus Medical worth $33,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

GMED stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 3,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,433. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

