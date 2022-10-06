Gold Fever Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (NGL)

Gold Fever (NGL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Gold Fever token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Fever has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Gold Fever has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $231,856.00 worth of Gold Fever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Fever alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Gold Fever Profile

Gold Fever was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Gold Fever’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,650,914 tokens. Gold Fever’s official Twitter account is @goldfevergame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gold Fever’s official website is goldfever.io.

Buying and Selling Gold Fever

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Fever (NGL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gold Fever has a current supply of 170,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gold Fever is 0.26015201 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $245,833.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldfever.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Fever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Fever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Fever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Fever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Fever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.