Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.70. 1,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,713. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

