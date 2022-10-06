Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 2,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOV. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $595,508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter.

