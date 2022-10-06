Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

