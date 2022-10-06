Grave (GRVE) Price Hits $0.17

Grave (GRVE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Grave token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges. Grave has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $12,002.00 worth of Grave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grave has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Grave

Grave launched on February 28th, 2022. Grave’s total supply is 45,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,198,000 tokens. Grave’s official Twitter account is @croskullnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grave’s official website is croskull.com. The official message board for Grave is medium.com/@croskullnft.

Grave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grave (GRVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Grave has a current supply of 45,990,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grave is 0.1752768 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,375.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croskull.com.”

