Greed (GREED) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $365,064.96

Greed (GREED) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Greed has a market cap of $365,064.96 and approximately $19,830.00 worth of Greed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Greed token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Greed has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Greed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Greed Token Profile

Greed launched on October 23rd, 2021. Greed’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Greed’s official Twitter account is @greedecosystem?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Greed is www.greedtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Greed

According to CryptoCompare, “Greed (GREED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Greed has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Greed is 0.00044212 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,017.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greedtoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Greed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Greed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Greed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Greed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Greed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.