GreenCoin.AI (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, GreenCoin.AI has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One GreenCoin.AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GreenCoin.AI has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $18,460.00 worth of GreenCoin.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GreenCoin.AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI Token Profile

GreenCoin.AI’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. GreenCoin.AI’s total supply is 168,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,334,304,000 tokens. GreenCoin.AI’s official Twitter account is @greencoinai. The official website for GreenCoin.AI is www.greencoin.ai.

GreenCoin.AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCoin.AI (GRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GreenCoin.AI has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GreenCoin.AI is 0.00080013 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.greencoin.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenCoin.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenCoin.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenCoin.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenCoin.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenCoin.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.