GridZone.io (ZONE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,151.00

GridZone.io (ZONE) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. GridZone.io has a total market cap of $239,530.30 and approximately $14,151.00 worth of GridZone.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridZone.io token can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GridZone.io has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GridZone.io

GridZone.io’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. GridZone.io’s total supply is 9,801,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,270,013 tokens. The official website for GridZone.io is gridzone.io. GridZone.io’s official Twitter account is @gridzonedao. The official message board for GridZone.io is gridzone.medium.com.

GridZone.io Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GridZone.io (ZONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GridZone.io has a current supply of 9,801,408.98173516 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GridZone.io is 0.04545156 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gridzone.io/.”

