Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 140. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Griffin Mining traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.91), with a volume of 99300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.93).

Griffin Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £131.17 million and a PE ratio of 843.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.69.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

