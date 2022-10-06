Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.