Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $150.04 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 73.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
