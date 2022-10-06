Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 76016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,628 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,746,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

