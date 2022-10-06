Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 76016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 4.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.