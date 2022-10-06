Gulf Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.77 Million (GULF)

Gulf Coin (GULF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Gulf Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gulf Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Gulf Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Gulf Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

About Gulf Coin

Gulf Coin launched on March 9th, 2022. Gulf Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,042,386 tokens. Gulf Coin’s official Twitter account is @gulfcoin_. The official website for Gulf Coin is gulfofficial.com.

Buying and Selling Gulf Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulf Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulf Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulf Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

