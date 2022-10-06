Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Gunstar Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gunstar Metaverse has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Gunstar Metaverse has a total market cap of $499,111.04 and $14,072.00 worth of Gunstar Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gunstar Metaverse

Gunstar Metaverse’s genesis date was November 8th, 2021. Gunstar Metaverse’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,426,286 tokens. The official message board for Gunstar Metaverse is blog.gunstar.io. Gunstar Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @gunstar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gunstar Metaverse’s official website is gunstar.io.

Buying and Selling Gunstar Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gunstar Metaverse has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 31,290,285.71 in circulation. The last known price of Gunstar Metaverse is 0.02400036 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,868.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gunstar.io/.”

