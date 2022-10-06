H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 125

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $1.92 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

