Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $2,336,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 163.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 189,623 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 117,763 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6,100.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 416,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 409,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.