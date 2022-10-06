Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,403 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RELX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 64,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,668.83.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

