Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.