Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 611 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,203. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

