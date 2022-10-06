Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.99. 56,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,253. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

