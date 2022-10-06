Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 2.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Signature Bank stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,871. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.21.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

