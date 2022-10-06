Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 1.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pool by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $15,996,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $328.55. 5,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.83. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $308.74 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

