Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $340.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 353.74 ($4.27), with a volume of 67665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.29).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.35.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

