Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 116.82 ($1.41). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.45), with a volume of 95,899 shares changing hands.

Harworth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £377.93 million and a P/E ratio of 322.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.47.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

About Harworth Group

In other Harworth Group news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 14,072 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,841.52 ($23,974.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,257.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

