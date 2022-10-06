Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Hawaiian traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.60. 7,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 778,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

