Hayya (HAYYA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hayya (HAYYA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Hayya token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hayya has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Hayya has a total market cap of $895,385.57 and approximately $57,869.00 worth of Hayya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Hayya Token Profile

Hayya’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2022. Hayya’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Hayya’s official website is www.hayya2022.net. Hayya’s official Twitter account is @hayyahello.

Buying and Selling Hayya

According to CryptoCompare, “Hayya (HAYYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hayya has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hayya is 0.000277 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $68,426.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hayya2022.net.”

