HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 4.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

