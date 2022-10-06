Head to Head Comparison: Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) and Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cryoport has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metacrine has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Metacrine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Cryoport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Metacrine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 0 6 0 3.00 Metacrine 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cryoport and Metacrine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cryoport currently has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 125.49%. Metacrine has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 374.68%. Given Metacrine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Cryoport.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cryoport and Metacrine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $222.61 million 5.92 -$275.53 million ($6.18) -4.40 Metacrine N/A N/A -$62.21 million ($1.59) -0.30

Metacrine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cryoport and Metacrine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -125.96% -14.43% -8.60% Metacrine N/A -107.07% -75.36%

Summary

Cryoport beats Metacrine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle. It also provides information dashboards and validation documentation for shipments through data collected by the SmartPak Condition Monitoring System; and vacuum insulated aluminum dewars and cryogenic freezers systems. In addition, the company offers biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens, as well as provides logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. It serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

