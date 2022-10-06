HealthFi (HEFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,350.00

HealthFi (HEFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. HealthFi has a market cap of $642,850.27 and approximately $24,350.00 worth of HealthFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HealthFi token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HealthFi has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HealthFi Token Profile

HealthFi’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2022. HealthFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HealthFi’s official Twitter account is @healthfiapp. The official website for HealthFi is healthfi.app.

HealthFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HealthFi (HEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HealthFi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HealthFi is 0.0064285 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://healthfi.app/.”

