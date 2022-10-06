Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $130.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

