Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.