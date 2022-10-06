Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

