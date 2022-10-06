Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Amgen by 3,582.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 102,066 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $233.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.25.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.