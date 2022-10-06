Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

