Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $12.99 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 516,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBMP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMP stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

