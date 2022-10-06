Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 965.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,660,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $505,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $208.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.