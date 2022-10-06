Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

NYSE:MTB opened at $185.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.