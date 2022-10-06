Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

