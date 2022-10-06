Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of USRT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.16. 11,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

