Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 22,491 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.09. 51,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,985. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

