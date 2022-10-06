hiENS3 (HIENS3) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.15 Million

hiENS3 (HIENS3) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One hiENS3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, hiENS3 has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. hiENS3 has a market capitalization of $251,553.80 and $6.15 million worth of hiENS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get hiENS3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About hiENS3

hiENS3 launched on September 4th, 2022. hiENS3’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for hiENS3 is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for hiENS3 is www.fracton.cool.

hiENS3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiENS3 (HIENS3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiENS3 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of hiENS3 is 0.04231684 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,804,670.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hiENS3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hiENS3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hiENS3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for hiENS3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for hiENS3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.