Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

