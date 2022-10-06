Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 470,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,554 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $543.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,110. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.