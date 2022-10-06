Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 921,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

