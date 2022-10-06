Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 70,740 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,740 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 1.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $59.37. 22,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,955. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

