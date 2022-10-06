Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Trading Down 8.1%

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. 5,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

Featured Articles

