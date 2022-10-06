HornHub finance (HHUB) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week

HornHub finance (HHUB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. HornHub finance has a total market capitalization of $282,467.18 and $47,262.00 worth of HornHub finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HornHub finance has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One HornHub finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HornHub finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

HornHub finance Token Profile

HornHub finance launched on October 7th, 2021. HornHub finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. HornHub finance’s official Twitter account is @hornhub_finance. HornHub finance’s official website is www.hornhub.finance. The official message board for HornHub finance is hornhub-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling HornHub finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HornHub finance (HHUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HornHub finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HornHub finance is 0.00002934 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $787.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hornhub.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HornHub finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HornHub finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HornHub finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HornHub finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HornHub finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.